Delhi HC notice on reviving case over dismissal of law officers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought replies from top officials of the city government in connection with a petition calling for the revival of contempt proceedings linked to the sacking of ad-hoc legal officers in the prisons.

Justice Vikas Mahajan issued notices to the Delhi Home Secretary and the Director General of Prisons, asking them to respond to allegations that the terminations were in wilful breach of the court’s prior directions issued on September 27, 2019.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 9.

The case stems from a petition filed by advocate and activist Amit Sahni which was disposed of by a high court order directing authorities to complete the recruitment of Law Officers for Delhi prisons, preferably within twelve weeks of receiving the order.

When the directions were not acted upon within the stipulated period, Advocate Sahni initiated contempt proceedings. The plea states no genuine steps have been taken to regularise posts of Law Officers.