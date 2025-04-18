Engineering graduate goes on stealing spree at Delhi-NCR hospitals over mounting debt, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old B.Tech graduate was arrested for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones from hospitals across Delhi/NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai and Pune, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused had a personal grudge against doctors. While undergoing treatment for Covid-19, he did not get concession on medical bills due to which he went under a lot of debt.

The accused has been identified as Vikas, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra. He pursued B.Tech from Pune and was unemployed since lockdown. He was previously involved in six similar cases registered in Pune and Mumbai, they said.

On April 10, an employee of a private hospital in Sarita Vihar reported a burglary from a room of Oncology OPD. He stated that an unidentified person stole their laptop and mobile phone from the OPD room. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of more than 400 cameras from the exit and entry routes.

Later, the accused was identified and found to have been staying at a hotel in Paharganj, the officer said.

Vikas had come to Delhi on April 8 with the intent to commit burglaries. He was nabbed from Paharganj on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

During interrogation, he confessed to committing three more similar crimes post the Sarita Vihar incident at Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Noida, the DCP said.

Four high-value laptops, one mobile phone, one Apple Airpod, one stolen high value goggles, Rs 6,100 and one bill book used to prepare forged bills to sell the stolen items were recovered from his possession, Singh said.