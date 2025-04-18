Garbage mounds to disappear in next five years: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the government is intensifying efforts to clear the Capital’s legacy waste, asserting that the towering garbage mounds will vanish in the next five years “just like dinosaurs.”

During an inspection of the Ghazipur landfill site, Sirsa said the government is working “on a war footing” to eliminate the long-standing garbage heaps across the city. He said that around 14 to 15 lakh metric tonnes of the total 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste at Ghazipur have already been processed, with biomining work gaining momentum.

“I want to offer my commitment that the garbage mountains in Delhi will disappear just like dinosaurs,” he said.

Sirsa further said that in the next six months, the pace of processing is expected to increase significantly, reaching around 7,000 to 8,000 metric tonnes of waste per day.

To accelerate the process, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been instructed to ensure that the new contractor achieves a daily target of at least 8,000 metric tonnes within four to five months. “If they fail to meet the target, a penalty will be imposed,” he said.

To further boost progress, the government is also exploring the possibility of roping in an additional agency to support waste processing at the site.