JNU professor sacked ‘without benefits’ for sexually harassing Japanese embassy official

NEW DELHI: A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor has been dismissed for alleged sexual harassment of Japanese embassy official, according to the university.

The professor at the School of International Studies was “terminated without benefits” after the findings of a probe by the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) were presented at JNU’s Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Before deciding on the termination, the ICC had given the accused 90 days’ time to present his version in his defence.

According to the ICC report, the professor sexually harassed the Japanese official who used to coordinate with faculty members for academic collaborations.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Indian embassy through diplomatic channels and subsequently referred to the Ministry of External Affairs and the university. “The ICC found the sexual harassment charges to be credible,” an official said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, “The decision reflects the zero tolerance policy of the administration against cases of sexual offences and corruption. Also for the first time students have been given representation in the ICC to preserve the democratic culture of JNU.”

Apart from teaching courses on national security, the professor has supervised 45 PhDs and 54 MPhil degrees.

Bungling of funds

Another professor, two JNU officials and two non-teaching staff members have also been terminated for bungling of funds. The ICC withheld three increments of another prof for sexual misconduct.