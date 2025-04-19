26-year-old criminal arrested after encounter in Najafgarh, say cops

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area for allegedly robbing a person at knife point.

The accused, identified as Akshay alias Golu, a resident of Dharampura, was apprehended after a dramatic chase and shooting incident.

The robbery took place on the night between Wednesday and Thursday when the victim, who had attended a religious gathering in Dharampura, was approached by the accused. Golu demanded the victim’s bike, threatening to shoot him if he refused. He then assaulted the victim, robbing him of his bike and cash at knife point.

Following the robbery, police analysed CCTV footage and received a tip-off that the accused would be near Jai Vihar, Dwarka Expressway.

Police set up a trap, and when Golu was spotted riding a motorcycle, he attempted to flee. In the ensuing chase, Golu opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate, injuring him in the leg.

He was then arrested, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Nishant Gupta.