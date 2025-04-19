CM Gupta takes stock of monsoon preparedness in national capital

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with senior officials to address waterlogging, traffic issues, dark spots, and drainage cleaning in the city. She emphasised the government’s commitment to long-term solutions and directed departments to adopt a mission-mode approach with full accountability.

Nodal officers will be appointed at all waterlogging points, and any negligence will be met with strict consequences. An Integrated Control Room will be established for better coordination among departments.

The Chief Minister instructed swift completion of pending work at the 233 identified traffic congestion points to ensure smooth traffic flow. She also directed MCD and PWD to conduct special cleanliness drives, particularly along the Ring Road, and ordered the removal of unauthorised banners and posters under the Property Defacement Act.

To combat monsoon-related issues, she confirmed that 194 waterlogging-prone areas have been identified across departments like PWD, NHAI, DMRC, MCD, NDMC, DDA, and DCB. Of these, 129 locations have seen short-term work completed, and the rest are to be addressed immediately.

Joint inspections by PWD and NHAI have been mandated, and PWD will upload post-cleaning photos. All reports will undergo third-party audits to ensure quality and transparency. A separate meeting will be held to address waterlogging in NDMC-administered areas.

Emphasising improved traffic management, Gupta said a comprehensive strategy is being implemented. The government is encouraging smart traffic systems and better public transport to reduce congestion and improve road safety. Departments must report completed works at the congestion points.

Addressing security concerns, she highlighted that 4,780 dark spots have been identified, of which 3,000 falls under PWD. Streetlight repairs have been completed at 1,989 sites, and the remaining must be addressed within 10 days. Vulnerable areas are being prioritised for proper lighting.

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta, along with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, inspected key flood-prone spots like the Minto Bridge underpass. She noted that automatic pumps have been installed, along with a 2.5 km pipeline to drain accumulated water, with operators deployed round the clock.