Delhi HC sets norms on abortion process for minor rape survivors

NEW DELHI: With the aim of safeguarding minor rape survivors, the Delhi High Court has issued a set of directions to ensure timely legal and medical help, especially in cases where pregnancy has crossed the legally permitted limit for termination.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while passing the order, noted that young victims of sexual assault, often from poor and marginalised families, are frequently unaware of where to turn or what legal steps to take when facing a pregnancy resulting from such trauma.

The Court said that if a minor rape survivor is found to be pregnant for more than 24 weeks and is brought before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the committee must immediately inform the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee (DHCLSC).

This is crucial, the judge said, as termination of pregnancy at this stage needs urgent permission from the court even if the survivor or her family consents to the procedure.

The Court also clarified what information should be shared with the DHCLSC, this includes non-identifying details about the victim, the CWC’s order, a copy of the FIR, the date the investigating officer produced the child before the CWC, and any other documents necessary to prepare a legal petition.

Once informed, the DHCLSC must act quickly to evaluate whether legal action is needed, particularly in cases where the victim or guardian seeks permission from a court to terminate a pregnancy beyond 24 weeks. The High Court has directed that this guideline be circulated among all CWCs in Delhi and must be strictly followed.