Frame policy on smartphone use: Delhi government tells schools after HC ruling

NEW DELHI: Nearly two weeks after the Delhi High Court ruling, the Delhi government has directed schools to formulate policies regarding smartphone usage of students.

The HC had outlined guiding principles to strike a balance between the advantages and potential drawbacks of allowing students to use smartphones while in school.

Accordingly, the education department has instructed all heads of government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools to develop and implement a school-level policy on this matter.

In its circular dated April 17, 2025, the Directorate of Education said, “The court has drawn up guiding principles to balance the beneficial and deleterious effect of permitting the use of smartphones in the hands of students while attending the school. Accordingly, all the Heads of Govt., Govt. Aided & Unaided Recognised Private Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to develop a policy on the above said matter on school level and implement the same.”

On March 3, the HC ruled that the use of smartphones does not have a negative impact on teaching, discipline or the overall educational environment in the classroom.

The judgment passed by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani came during the hearing of a petition filed by a student, who sought the issuance of guidelines regarding the use of mobile phones in schools.

The HC noted that its intent was to establish guiding principles to balance the positive and negative effects of allowing students to use smartphones while attending school.

Schools should have the discretion to implement policies that fit their unique situations, whether that involves allowing limited use of smartphones in specified areas of the school or enforcing stricter bans, including bans during specific times and events.