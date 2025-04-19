HC-appointed panel bats for unified cell to track civic services in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After the drowning of three young UPSC aspirants in a waterlogged basement in Old Rajinder Nagar, a high-level committee set up by the Delhi High Court has recommended the creation of a “Centralised Coordination Cell” under the Department of Urban Development of the city government.

The cell would ensure better cooperation between agencies, including MCD, DDA, NDMC, DJB, and Delhi Cantonment Board.

The coaching centre had been illegally running a library in the basement, in violation of safety rules, officials said.

In its report, the committee, which includes the chief secretary of Delhi, police commissioner, and officials from MCD, NDMC, and DDA, stressed that the capital’s growing challenges, including rapid urbanisation and unauthorised construction, require immediate reforms.

A digital dashboard has been proposed to track services and projects run by various agencies, train staff in inter-agency coordination, digital tools, and efficient public service delivery.

The panel also suggested amending current laws to clearly define the powers and duties of different bodies. It has recommended posting experienced officers from IAS (AGMUT), DANICS, and DASS cadres to DDA, NDMC, and MCD.

The report called for collaboration with private companies, research institutions, and think tanks to develop long-term solutions for urban governance.

One of the key concerns raised was the unsafe and overcrowded living conditions in coaching hubs such as Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Laxmi Nagar. Students live in cramped rooms despite paying high rents.

The panel suggested their relocation to better-equipped areas. It underlined serious issues with the water supply, sewage, and drainage systems, which suffer from shortages, pollution and inefficiency.

The HC may take up the report for a hearing on April 23.