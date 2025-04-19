Tourist-friendly makeover with shaded spots, food trucks, film fests

NEW DELHI: Aiming to give Delhi’s heritage tourism a major facelift, the city government is rolling out a range of initiatives that blend cultural promotion with modern amenities.

From enhancing infrastructure at historical sites to launching expansive digital campaigns, the government’s strategy is to not only attract more visitors but also to ensure they stay longer and have a richer experience.

The push is being led by Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture, Language and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, who said the focus is on making heritage exploration more comfortable, engaging and accessible.

“We are planning to install shaded areas around the monuments and historical sites so that tourists can take a break from the sun. Currently, there aren’t many places for them to sit and relax,” Mishra said.

To further improve visitor comfort, the government plans to station food trucks at several heritage locations, providing easy access to refreshments and promoting local cuisine.

“Tourists are more likely to stay longer if they have options for food and beverages. Food trucks will soon be placed at several monument sites to offer a diverse culinary experience,” the minister said. The efforts go beyond just physical improvements. A comprehensive digital campaign is on the cards to spotlight Delhi’s tourist spots through social media and online platforms. Mishra cited Gujarat’s ‘Khushboo Gujarat Ki’ initiative as a model for the capital’s upcoming branding effort. “A similar branding effort is expected to be rolled out in Delhi in the coming months,” he said. As part of this cultural revitalisation, the city will also see a calendar of events that includes concerts and film festivals, designed to deepen public engagement with its heritage.

The government also aims to improve transport connectivity and ticketing systems to reduce logistical hurdles for visitors.

“We are not only focusing on promoting the city’s attractions but also preserving our heritage and improving transport connectivity. This will help tourists avoid long queues for tickets,” Mishra added.