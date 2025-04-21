Kanjhawala murder accused arrested after four years

NEW DELHI: A man wanted for the 2016 kidnapping, murder, and beheading of a youth in Delhi’s Kanjhawala was arrested after evading arrest for over four years, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sonu alias Manoj, was nabbed in Panipat after a 600-km chase across multiple states. He had jumped interim bail in 2020 and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2023. Police said Sonu, seeking revenge for a past assault, conspired with two others to abduct and kill Anil. The victim was shot and beheaded to hinder identification. Sonu has been booked under multiple IPC sections and the Arms Act. He was produced in court and further probe is underway.