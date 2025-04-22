ABVP seeks ‘impartial’ JNU student polls

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has raised serious concerns regarding the impartiality and transparency of the students’ union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University, demanding that the polling exercise be conducted strictly in accordance with the constitutional norms.

The JNU unit of ABVP claimed that the Election Committee, instead of fulfilling its role as an impartial institution, has for several years operated as a protector of the interests of Leftist student bodies. “This biased conduct has not only undermined democratic values but also deeply affected the faith of the entire student community,” an ABVP leader said.

“ABVP candidates were repeatedly disrupted and prevented from speaking, with orchestrated chaos,” said another leader of the organisation.