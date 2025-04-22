Cab driver held in hit-and-run case involving Delhi Police ASI

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly hitting and injuring an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Traffic Police at Mahipalpur area of southwestern part of the city, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Liyakat Ali, a resident of Mewat in Haryana, they said.

On March 29, Arvind Kumar, a serving ASI in the traffic unit of Delhi Police, was admitted to the Indian Spinal Centre. He was hit by a four wheeler near Rangpuri round about Mahipalpur. A case was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station and an investigation was taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

During investigation, police checked the CCTV footage near the spot. The offending vehicle was identified through CCTV footage and the owner of the vehicle was traced. A notice under Motor Vehicle Act was served to the owner of the vehicle and the erring driver, Liyakat Ali, was arrested. The offending vehicle was also seized in the case, the DCP said.