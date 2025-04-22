GTB Enclave murder case: Two more in police net

NEW DELHI: Police on Monday arrested two more men for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old woman in east Delhi’s GTB Enclave area on April 14.

The officials said the woman was a key eyewitness in a previous murder case and the accused feared she might turn hostile in court and weaken the case.

The accused have been identified as Firoj Khan (22) and Kishan Kumar (39), both residents of Sunder Nagri. A third accused, Rizwan (20), had earlier been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

On April 14 around 10 pm, GTB Enclave police received a PCR call about a woman lying with bullet injuries near MIG Flats, opposite Sunder Nagri. She was rushed to GTB Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The victim was identified as Sayara, who had been living with her sister and brother-in-law in Kodi Colony following her mother’s recent death. CCTV footage showed Rizwan walking with Sayara before the murder.

During interrogation, Rizwan initially misled investigators about the motive.

Later, it was revealed that Sayara was an eyewitness in the murder of a man named Rahul, killed four months ago.

Rahul’s uncle Kishan and his friend Aman feared Sayara’s testimony could compromise the case. Rizwan befriended Sayara as part of a conspiracy, while Firoj and Kishan supplied him with a pistol and four live cartridges. They also gave him Rs 15,000 in advance, promising `1 lakh upon execution of the plan.

An earlier attempt to kill her had failed, police said. All three accused have been remanded to judicial custody, said police.