AAP accuses Delhi BJP govt of stopping pensions for widows, divorced women

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the Delhi BJP government of stopping pensions for widows and divorced women, claiming that payments have been delayed for the past two months.

The party demanded the immediate release of the pending pensions and warned the BJP government against targeting the vulnerable who need support the most. The BJP did not respond to the allegations.

In a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that it has been over two months since the BJP government took charge in Delhi, yet the most vulnerable groups, especially destitute women, have been neglected. “These include widows, women abandoned by their families, or those who are otherwise helpless. Their pensions have not been released for two months,” he said. Bharadwaj expressed concern that these women have been forced to run from one government office to another. “They are hoping their pensions will come, but nothing is happening,” he added.

He also revealed new information suggesting the BJP government intends to stop pensions for thousands of widowed women in Delhi. “Women who have received this pension for years are now being targeted. The pensions of many are being cut, which is extremely sensitive,” he said.

Bharadwaj appealed to the BJP government to understand the delicate nature of this issue. “If you stop a widow’s pension, how will she manage her basic needs? It makes survival impossible,” he said.

He demanded that the BJP government immediately release all pending pensions. “Because of these delays, women and their families are suffering immensely,” he said. “The government must act swiftly and release everyone’s pension at the earliest.”