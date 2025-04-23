Delhi Police arrest 3 members of Gogi gang planning robbery in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested three members of the notorious Gogi gang, who were reportedly planning to commit a robbery in the South Delhi area, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Abhimanyu (22), Amarjeet (27), both residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, and Shamsher Singh (27), a resident of Hisar in Haryana, they said.

On Monday, police got a tip-off that three criminals of the Gogi gang were planning to commit a robbery in the south Delhi area. A team was formed and a trap was laid near Dhaula Kuan towards Rao Tula Ram Marg. Three people were spotted on a bike. They were immediately were intercepted and arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Aditya Gautam said.

All three were also wanted in a case of armed robbery registered at Sadar police station, Gurugram. They, along with other associates, had committed an armed robbery of around `6 lakh near Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram. The accused were well connected with the active members of Gogi gang identified as Mohit Badhani and Monty Maan and facilitated the activities of the gang.