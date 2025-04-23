Security beefed up in Delhi after J&K terror attack

NEW DELHI: Following the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mostly tourists, the national capital has been placed on high alert, officials said.

According to police, security has been tightened across transportation hubs, tourist spots and religious sites as authorities remain on guard for potential follow-up threats.

“Special attention is being paid to the areas frequently visited by the tourists,” said a senior police official. Another official said that the checking has been intensified at the border checkpoints and other areas of the city. They said traffic movement has also been regulated in sensitive zones.

The security was already beefed up in the city since USA’s Vice President JD Vance was visiting Delhi and other places in the country. Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals. This comes at a time when the region was witnessing a resurgence in tourism and just ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.