Woman duped of Rs 50,000 on pretext of govt job

NEW DELHI: A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 by a cyber fraudster promising a government contract job. The woman’s brother, searching for a job online, was contacted by a man claiming to be a government contractor. He induced them to pay the recruitment fee, stating limited vacancies.

After transferring the money and sending required documents, the woman was told to attend an interview at a hospital. “Upon arrival, no one showed up and the fraudster stopped responding,” the FIR mentioned. Police said the accused later threatened the woman, claiming she’d never get her money back. “A case has been filed and an investigation is on,” police said.