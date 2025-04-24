Air pollution: Government mulls cloud seeding

NEW DELHI: Amid rising air pollution levels in the national capital, the Delhi government is considering a cloud-seeding trial as part of a broader strategy to combat worsening air quality. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that the proposal for artificial rain will be placed before the Cabinet in the coming days.

A separate pollution action plan is also set to be launched next week. The cloud-seeding proposal, which is in its final stages, aims to trigger rainfall during peak summer to temporarily reduce air pollution levels.

“The proposal will be tabled in the cabinet and once approved, we will quickly apply for all the necessary NOCs. We plan to conduct a trial during peak summer on the outskirts of Delhi. If everything goes smoothly and without any hurdles, we will consider it as an emergency option to tackle severe pollution for the betterment of our residents,” Sirsa said.

Before the trial can proceed, the government will need approvals from 12 different agencies, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Airports Authority of India, and others. In parallel, the Environment Department is preparing to roll out its updated pollution action plan, which will rely heavily on technology and real-time monitoring to address key pollution sources. Sirsa said the plan will focus on “maximum digitisation,” with tools such as AI-based monitoring and round-the-clock surveillance at construction sites and traffic hotspots.