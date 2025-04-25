Delhi Congress slams BJP for removing 2,000 CNG buses, calls public transport system 'devastated'

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Thursday targeted the BJP Government for removing over 2,000 CNG buses from city roads. The party said the government’s move was illogical given the soaring temperature which is forcing people to wait for hours for buses in extreme temperatures

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav alleged that the public transport system in the national capital has been “totally devastated” with the depleted DTC bus fleet under the BJP government.

“Ever since the BJP government came to power in Delhi, public transport has been totally devastated with over 2,000 buses having been phased out with no plans to replenish them any time soon. Lakhs of commuters get stranded on shelterless bus stops due to the severe shortage of buses,” Devender Yadav said.

Yadav claimed as soon as the Rekha Gupta government came to power, it was quick to get 2,000 overaged CNG buses from the DTC fleet off the roads without any roadmap to purchase new buses. He said CM had announced 1,000 new buses to be added to the DTC fleet by the first week of April, but so far, no concrete step has been taken to purchase new buses.