Delhi markets remain completely shut in protest against Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: In an extraordinary show of solidarity, traders in Delhi staged a massive shutdown on Thursday in protest against the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, with thousands taking part in a “Sympathy March” from Ghantaghar to the historic Red Fort.
Led by Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the march was a powerful symbol of traders’ support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive stand against terrorism.
The Delhi Trade Bandh, jointly called by CAIT and over 100 prominent trade associations of Delhi, received overwhelming support and brought commercial activity in the national capital to a standstill. More than 900 wholesale and retail markets remained completely shut, affecting an estimated 8 lakh business establishments and resulting in a trade loss of approximately Rs. 1,500 crore.
Across the city, traders expressed their anguish by organising tributes, silent marches, candlelight vigils and singing the national anthem to honour the victims of the attack. In many markets, they carried the national flag and raised slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Down with Terrorism.”
Shri Khandelwal, addressing the large gathering during the march, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sounded the final call against terrorism, and the entire nation stands united with him.”
Prominent markets that remained closed included Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Khan Market, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Palace, Meena Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Model Town, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Paharganj, Rajouri Garden, Jail Road, Rohini, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, Green Park, Kirti Nagar, Patel Nagar, Naraina, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri, Kalkaji, Tughlaqabad, Yusuf Sarai, Vikas Marg, Mandawali, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Bhajanpura, Jagatpuri, Mayur Vihar, Preet Vihar, among hundreds of others.
There is widespread outrage among traders over the barbaric attack. Associations from across the country have strongly condemned Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and have urged the Indian government to take stern and final action against it.
Shri Khandelwal added, “Now is the time to sever all trade relations with Pakistan.” He further revealed that in tomorrow’s National Governing Council Meeting of CAIT in Bhubaneswar, “over 200 prominent trader leaders from various states will officially pass a resolution to cease all imports and exports with Pakistan.”
He stressed that the bandh was not a one-day protest, stating, “This unity of traders is not limited to today’s bandh. It is a declaration of our resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in the fight for national security, sovereignty, and honour. If needed, traders across the country are prepared to actively join this decisive battle against terrorism.”
CAIT also extended its gratitude to the Delhi Police and administration for maintaining peace and order during the shutdown.