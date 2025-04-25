Delhi markets remain completely shut in protest against Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: In an extraordinary show of solidarity, traders in Delhi staged a massive shutdown on Thursday in protest against the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, with thousands taking part in a “Sympathy March” from Ghantaghar to the historic Red Fort.

Led by Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the march was a powerful symbol of traders’ support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive stand against terrorism.

The Delhi Trade Bandh, jointly called by CAIT and over 100 prominent trade associations of Delhi, received overwhelming support and brought commercial activity in the national capital to a standstill. More than 900 wholesale and retail markets remained completely shut, affecting an estimated 8 lakh business establishments and resulting in a trade loss of approximately Rs. 1,500 crore.

Across the city, traders expressed their anguish by organising tributes, silent marches, candlelight vigils and singing the national anthem to honour the victims of the attack. In many markets, they carried the national flag and raised slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Down with Terrorism.”