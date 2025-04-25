MCD to propose multilevel bus parking facility

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is preparing to propose the city’s first multilevel bus parking facility, with the plan set to be presented before the MCD’s Standing Committee.

The proposal has been delayed due to the lack of a Standing Committee, which has not been formed since 2022 under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP nominee Raja Iqbal Singh, ahead of the mayoral elections, assured that the Standing Committee would be formed promptly after the BJP assumes power.

“Once the mayor is elected, elections for the standing committees will be held immediately. We will eliminate corruption and complete all the pending work,” Singh said.

The proposal includes redeveloping the Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar depots into multilevel parking facilities.

The redeveloped Hari Nagar depots will park 384 buses, while Vasant Vihar will accommodate 434 buses. “The idea is to build, maintain and sustain the facility without additional government expenditure. But if one location’s plan is pending, the entire chain gets delayed,” said a source in the Delhi government.