Protest outside Pakistan High Commission over Pahalgam terror attack; BJP workers detained briefly

NEW DELHI: Massive protests erupted outside the Pakistan High Commission here against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Holding placards and raising slogans against Pakistan, the protesters demanded decisive action against the neighbouring country, accusing it of supporting terror activities in India.

BJP leaders including Delhi state president and MLAs, along with various social organisations like the Anti-Terror Action Forum, also participated in the protest.

The protesters broke through police barricades, after which Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and hundreds of BJP workers were detained by Delhi Police and taken to Chanakyapuri Police Station. They were released shortly thereafter.

Sachdeva said, “Every Indian who loves the country is angry today and those terrorists will soon face the consequences of their deeds. Those who kill innocent people after asking their caste or religion must be answered in their own language. This is today’s India which has responded to attacks in Uri and Pulwama and will soon respond to Pahalgam as well. So far, we have only stopped the flow of river water, cancelled visas and reduced the strength at the embassy, but the country will soon take revenge for Pahalgam in a manner they understand.”

A protester said the government must take strict action against Pakistan. “We feel more surgical strikes are now required. This is such a shameful act by terrorists. Every single Indian is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take strict action against terrorism,” said the protester.

The protesters also demanded that urgent steps be taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims headed to Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. “The registration process is already underway for the Amarnath pilgrims, and this attack has caused panic among them. Many devotees are cancelling their plans. Now, strict action is an immediate requirement,” another protester said.

As some of the protesters tried to climb over the barricades in a bid to march towards the high commission, they were stopped by police personnel and taken away.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had beefed up security outside the high commission after several organisations called for a protest.