Publishing name in ‘CBI list’ may breach rights

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has observed that inclusion of an individual’s name in an intelligence agency’s list of ‘Undesirable Contact Men’ (UCM) and its publication in newspapers and on an official website prima facie violates “human rights” under Section 24(1) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

While Section 24(1) exempts intelligence and security agencies listed in the Second Schedule from RTI obligations, the provision to the section allows for disclosure of information involving corruption or human rights violations.

Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a Chartered Accountant’s plea against the Central Information Commission’s (CIC) dismissal of his RTI application. The petitioner’s name had appeared in a UCM list circulated by the CBI, with news clippings—bearing the agency’s emblem, published both in print and online. These reports cautioned government officials against associating with or accepting hospitality from those named.