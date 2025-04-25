Tributes paid to Pope Francis and Pahalgam victims at daily’s event

NEW DELHI: Deepika, India’s oldest Malayalam daily, hosted a solemn event in the national capital on Thursday to mark its 138th anniversary. Held at the Constitution Club of India, the occasion was also dedicated to paying homage to Pope Francis and the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda was the chief guest at the event, which drew participation from a wide spectrum of politicians across party lines and religious leaders from multiple faiths. “This gathering stands for peace, unity, and the enduring legacy of ethical journalism. Deepika has upheld values that resonate deeply with the fabric of our democracy,” Nadda said during his address.

The evening began with a prayer for Pope Francis, followed by a moment of silence for those killed in the Pahalgam attack. “Pope Francis always expressed his wish to visit India—not just to meet the large Christian community here, but also as a mark of respect for the country’s religious diversity. Sadly, that wish never came true,” said George Kallivayalil, Chief of Bureau at Deepika and chairman of the organising committee, in his introductory speech.

The event also featured speeches by Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, CBCI Secretary General and Archbishop of Delhi Rev. Dr. Anil Couto, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh MP, Kerala Congress (M) Chairman Jose K. Mani MP, and CPM leader A.A. Rahim MP.

The programme included digital presentations on Deepika’s legacy and an awards ceremony honouring notable contributors.