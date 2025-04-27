No heat wave conditions for next five days in Delhi: IMD

NEW DELHI: While the national capital and surrounding areas continued to reel under intense heat, Friday marked the hottest day of the season so far. Saturday afternoon also saw sweltering conditions, but a sudden shift in weather patterns during the second half of the day brought some relief.

Cloudy skies and strong winds swept across the region, although humidity levels remained high.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR was expected to witness light rain or drizzle by 9 pm, accompanied by winds blowing at 30–40 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 km/h.

The weather department had forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday, with winds expected to blow at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching up to 30 km/h.