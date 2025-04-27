Reconstitute school panels: Delhi Government

NEW DELHI: Days after significant stakeholders of city private schools highlighted that the School Management Committees (SMCs) were not fully functioning, with no official meetings held for a long time — particularly in view of the fee hike issue— the Delhi government has ordered the dissolution of all SMCs of government and government-aided schools in the city, with immediate effect.

The government has instead directed that a school-level SMC Election Committee, headed by the concerned head of the school, will conduct elections to reconstitute a new SMC for their respective schools, as per the RTE Act.

In our last Cityscape edition published this Monday on the fee hike issue, the President of the Delhi State Public Schools Management Committee, RC Jain, stated that the fee hike issue could be resolved with the help of the Delhi government.

However, the previous government did not form any Education Advisory Board in the past ten years, and the last meeting held with the former Education Minister Manish Sisodia was in 2015.

The order issued by the Directorate of Education on April 24 stated that the final result would be declared by the school-level SMC Election Committee on May 10, ensuring that the requirement of at least 50% representation of women and at least one representation from the SC/ST/OBC/Weaker section candidates — one out of 16 members — shall be selected as per merit.