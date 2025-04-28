CM Rekha Gupta urges Delhiites to switch to rooftop solar, 5-star appliances

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called upon residents to embrace energy efficiency by adopting rooftop solar installations and using 5-star rated electrical appliances.

In a public appeal, she reaffirmed her government’s commitment to making Delhi clean, green and energy-efficient.

In her letter to Delhi residents, the CM praised the city’s citizens for their growing awareness over the years, citing their shift towards solar energy, energy-efficient appliances and pollution control measures. “These efforts are not only beneficial at an individual level but are invaluable for future generations,” she said.

Highlighting the financial viability of solar energy adoption, Gupta pointed to the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana launched by the central government, supplemented by Delhi government’s capital subsidy and Generation-Based Incentive (GBI) for five years. “With these initiatives, installing rooftop solar has become more affordable than ever. Banks are also offering loans with easy terms, repayable over ten years at an interest rate of 6.5-7%,” she said.

Providing a detailed example, the CM explained that installing a 3 kW rooftop solar plant would cost approximately Rs 2 lakh. Of this, the government would offer a subsidy of about Rs 1.08 lakh, bringing the consumer’s share down to Rs 92,000. For a household with a monthly electricity consumption of 500 units, the solar plant could bring the electricity bill down to zero, resulting in monthly savings of around Rs 2,904–3,282, along with an additional monthly GBI benefit of Rs 900 for five years.

“I appeal to all Delhiites to adopt rooftop solar and energy-efficient appliances and make smart, eco-sensitive decisions in their homes. These small steps will not only reduce your electricity bills but will also contribute to making Delhi clean and beautiful,” the chief minister said.