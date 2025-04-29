Man sends extortion parcel with fake thumb, meat, and smartwatch; arrested in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man sent a parcel containing a demand for `5 crore, an artificial thumb stuffed with meat and bone, and a smartwatch to a person in East Delhi’s Jagatpuri area. He enlisted the help of his niece to deliver the parcel to the complainant’s house, police said.

“Two accused were arrested, and a minor girl was sent to a correctional home. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Surajmal Vihar, and Sachin Jain (35), a resident of Balbir Nagar in Shahdara,” a police official said.

The complainant reported on April 16 that he received a parcel with a letter demanding Rs five crore as extortion money. The parcel also contained a smartwatch and a thumb-like structure in a plastic box. The police analysed over 600 CCTV cameras to trace the girl who delivered the parcel. A route was traced, and the girl, a minor, was identified and sent to the observation home for girls, Nirmal Chhaya, Tihar Jail, police further said.

“The main accused, Abhishek, was later apprehended near Jagatpuri Police Station. During interrogation, he admitted to planning the extortion with the help of his niece and relative, Sachin Jain. Abhishek had hired people and paid Rs 35,000 for the plan.