AAP, parents slams Delhi government over 'Private School Fee Act'

NEW DELHI: In a sharp critique, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP-led Delhi government for crafting a ‘Private School Fee Act’ that empowers school managements to hike fees unchecked, eliminates audit provisions, and prevents parents from raising complaints unless they gather support from parents of at least 15% of students.

Soon after CM Rekha Gupta, along with Education Minister Ashish Sood, announced that the Act had been approved, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the new rules would dismantle transparency by replacing elected PTA members with school-appointed ones, calling it a direct attack on parental rights.

Ashok Agarwal, social jurist and education activist, further criticised the bill and said, “There are around 400 schools on government land, and they are required to seek prior permission from the government before hiking fees. So, what will the government do in that case? Will there be a new set of rules for them? There are ambiguities in the bill, it seems.”

Meanwhile, questioning the government’s process, Bharadwaj raised concerns over the lack of transparency, asking, “When was this bill put up for public consultation before it was brought to the Cabinet? Was there any public consultation? Did you see any advertisement anywhere stating that a new law is being brought by the Delhi government and that public consultation would be held, so that parents could give their input and suggestions about what they want?”

President of the Delhi State Public Schools Management Committee RC Jain said, “The bill is too complicated to be commented upon. The government did not consult any experienced person in the field of education before approving it. I am hearing that on the complaint of children, the school will be fined Rs 50,000. Does that make any sense?”