Massive fire erupts at Delhi's Dilli Haat, several stalls gutted

A major fire broke out at the iconic Dilli Haat market in INA, South Delhi, on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to multiple shops and food stalls, officials said.
According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze was reported at 8.55 pm, prompting an immediate response.
Thirteen fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters worked swiftly to bring the flames under control.
“We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway,” a fire official said.
Dilli Haat is a popular art and craft mart and also has a food plaza. While no casualties have been reported so far, several vendors have suffered heavy losses.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to assess the damage and identify potential lapses in fire safety.
Meanwhile, Minister of Art, Culture and Language of Delhi Kapil Mishra in a post on X said, "The fire at Delhi Haat has been brought under control. There are no reports of any casualties in the fire.
"Fire department and administration are present at the spot. I am going to Delhi Haat," he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the fire incident at Dilli Haat is unfortunate.
In a post on X she said, " The team of firefighters have brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far. We are closely monitoring the situation & ensuring all necessary assistance to those affected."