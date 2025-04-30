Massive fire erupts at Delhi's Dilli Haat, several stalls gutted

A major fire broke out at the iconic Dilli Haat market in INA, South Delhi, on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to multiple shops and food stalls, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the blaze was reported at 8.55 pm, prompting an immediate response.

Thirteen fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters worked swiftly to bring the flames under control.

“We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway,” a fire official said.