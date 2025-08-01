Sales manager stabbed to death after brawl with momo vendor in Ghazipur

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old sales manager was allegedly stabbed to death while his friend was injured during a late night brawl with a momo vendor in east Delhi’s Ghazipur area, police said on Thursday. Three accused were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the incident, he said.

According to police, during a birthday celebration on Wednesday night, the deceased Vikas Walecha told his friends about a recent altercation he had with a momo vendor, Salman. They then decided to confront him. DCP (East) Abhishek Dhania said,

“At around 10.30 pm, the group went to the Paper Market near CNG pump in Ghazipur in three vehicles. On spotting Salman near a wine shop, they confronted him. Salman called his associates and in the ensuing scuffle, Walecha was fatally stabbed while his friend Sumit Sharma sustained a leg fracture.” Both Vikas and Sumit worked at a private company in Sector 5, Noida.

“Vikas, a resident of Faridabad, was declared dead at LBS Hospital, where Sharma is currently undergoing treatment,” the DCP said.

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, a case has been registered at the Ghazipur police station, and four people have been held in connection with the case, Dhania said.

The arrested accused include Salman Khan (24), Azad Kumar Mishra (31) and Monu Mishra (28), all residents of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad. A 13-year-old juvenile was also apprehended, the DCP said.