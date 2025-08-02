Boy who fell into sewer in Delhi’s Rajokri area manages to crawl to safety

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old boy who fell into an open sewer while playing in the rain in southwest Delhi’s Rajokri area managed to come out safely on his own on Friday, even as rescue operations to locate him continued late into the night.

“About 20 feet from the spot where the child fell, the sewer was open, which likely enabled him to exit. However, the child was not immediately identified by the residents,” the officer said.

The child was identified by a teacher of the MCD School, Rajokri, as a seven-year-old boy, resident of Shera Colony in Rajokri Village.

A medical examination of the child was conducted. As per his statement, he had gone to take a bath in the rain along with his friend, who resides in the same house and studies in the same school.

Due to rainwater covering the area, the sewer opening was not visible, and he accidentally fell into it, the officer added.