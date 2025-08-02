Delhi govt to set up social security fund for unorganised sector workers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to establish a social security fund aimed at providing a financial safety net for workers in the unorganised sector.

According to officials, the fund will be created using fines collected from employers, establishments, institutions, and public sector undertakings for various violations. The amount collected will be used to offer financial assistance and welfare benefits to unorganised sector workers.

In addition, the government plans to open career centres to facilitate employment opportunities for these workers. Until the centres are operational, the directorate of employment will function as a temporary career centre. Officials said the centre will act as a bridge between employers and job seekers in the unorganised sector.

To facilitate this, the Delhi Labour Department is making amendments to the draft rules of the Labour Code for Social Security.

Over 40 lakh people are employed in the unorganised sector in Delhi. These include construction workers and those working in shops, establishments, and commercial spaces.

Many of them face issues related to job security, wages, and access to basic facilities. To address these concerns, the government has drafted a revised set of social security rules. Under this, employers will be required to report job vacancies to the career centre, which will connect them with potential workers.

Meanwhile, officials also said that the Labour Department will establish the Delhi Unorganised Workers Social Security Board to address issues related to the rights, safety, and welfare of workers in the unorganised sector.