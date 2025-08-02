‘Dilli ko kude se azaadi’: Delhi govt rolls out month-long cleanliness drive

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wielded a broom to kick off the Delhi government’s month-long cleanliness drive, ‘Dilli ko kude se azaadi.’

Gupta emphasised that cleanliness drives succeed only when citizens take the initiative themselves. “Today, the responsibility to make Delhi clean, green, and beautiful lies with all of us,” she stated.

Gupta also said that this campaign is a mass movement that will give new momentum to the Swachh Bharat Mission in Delhi. Leading by example, she swept the premises of the Women and Child Development Department to underline the importance of collective participation.

Expressing concern over the neglected condition of the office, she assured that effective measures would be taken to improve it. Gupta remarked, “Cleanliness is not just a habit but a civic duty. It is time to work together to make Delhi waste-free.” She said that the first day of the campaign is dedicated to cleaning all government offices.

Highlighting the importance of an efficient waste management system, the chief minister underscored the need to simplify and expedite the disposal process for e-waste and scrap.

She emphasised that cleanliness should extend beyond public spaces and be maintained within workplaces as well. “We will remove garbage, increase greenery, and make cleanliness a permanent habit” Gupta said.