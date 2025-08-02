Former kabaddi player in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area arrested for opening fire

NEW DELHI: Police has arrested two people, including a former state-level Kabaddi player, for firing outside the residence of a sales executive over an old dispute in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area.

Two unidentified people on a motorcycle opened fire at the main gate before fleeing. An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot. The complainant, who works as a sales executive, informed police that he and his family heard a gunshot. When he came out, he saw two assailants fleeing on a bike.

The accused were identified as Aditya, alias Sonu, the motorcycle rider, and Himanshu, alias Helicopter, the pillion rider and the alleged shooter.

Himanshu, 22, a former state-level Kabaddi player, became involved in criminal activities after school through a close friend. He eventually teamed up with Amit Maan, a known criminal listed as a “bad character” at Prem Nagar police station.