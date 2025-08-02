Delhi

Former kabaddi player in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area arrested for opening fire

The accused were identified as Aditya, alias Sonu, the motorcycle rider, and Himanshu, alias Helicopter, the pillion rider and the alleged shooter.
NEW DELHI: Police has arrested two people, including a former state-level Kabaddi player, for firing outside the residence of a sales executive over an old dispute in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area.

Two unidentified people on a motorcycle opened fire at the main gate before fleeing. An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot. The complainant, who works as a sales executive, informed police that he and his family heard a gunshot. When he came out, he saw two assailants fleeing on a bike.

The accused were identified as Aditya, alias Sonu, the motorcycle rider, and Himanshu, alias Helicopter, the pillion rider and the alleged shooter.

Himanshu, 22, a former state-level Kabaddi player, became involved in criminal activities after school through a close friend. He eventually teamed up with Amit Maan, a known criminal listed as a “bad character” at Prem Nagar police station.

