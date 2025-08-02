Silent Observer: Artist Manoj Aggarwal’s sculptures capture the rhythm of urban life and ordinary people

Artist Manoj Aggarwal is a quiet observer of city life, drawing inspiration from ordinary people, and the simple stories that unfold around them. His ongoing exhibition, ‘Silent Observer’, showcases paintings and sculptures that capture the lives of the working class, his interpretations of deities, and moments laced with gentle satire.

Primarily a figurative artist, Aggarwal often turns his gaze to women—sometimes lost in thought, seated in stillness, some with wings dreaming, or simply admiring themselves. “In women figures, there is a rhythm. I picked them out of the rhythm, the contour, and the aesthetic sense of that figure,” he says. His women reflect the simplicity of daily life—draped in blouses, skirts, dhotis, or sarees. They are from our society and surroundings — from those working in markets to those we see in our own homes.