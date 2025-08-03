Three held for selling counterfeit branded jeans

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested three shop owners from Sultanpuri for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit branded jeans, officials said on Saturday. Acting on a complaint about fake products carrying labels of popular brands like Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, and Zara, police raided multiple locations in Hari Enclave and Kirari Suleman Nagar. During the search, 684 fake Levi’s jeans, 350 loose brand labels, and sewing machines were recovered, said DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

Accused Sharif, Javed, and Salman were found on-site who failed to provide documents proving the authenticity of the goods. A representative of the concerned companies was summoned who confirmed that the products were counterfeit. All three were arrested, and the materials were seized.