Gold chain snatched from TN MP during morning walk in Delhi's diplomatic enclave

NEW DELHI: Unidentified assailants allegedly snatched a gold chain from Mayiladuthurai MP R Sudha while she was out for a morning walk in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri on Monday, police said.

Chanakyapuri houses several embassies and the official residences of various state governments.

Sudha, who is currently staying at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the area, was taking her routine morning walk when the assailants approached, snatched her gold chain, and fled the scene, according to police.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the accused and examine CCTV footage from the vicinity," a senior police officer stated.

Police are also speaking to eyewitnesses and checking for any suspicious activity reported in the area at the time of the incident.

Security around Tamil Nadu Bhavan and nearby areas has been heightened, officials added.