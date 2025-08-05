40-year-old delivery agent killed as speeding vehicle hits scooter in Vasant Kunj

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old delivery agent was killed on Monday morning after his scooter was allegedly hit by a speeding car on Nelson Mandela Marg in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, police said.

“The Vasant Kunj North police station received information about the accident around 6.30 am. Upon reaching the spot—opposite a petrol pump on Nelson Mandela Marg, en route from Vasant Vihar towards Vasant Kunj—police found an electric two-wheeler with a temporary registration number in a damaged condition. A pool of blood was also seen, but the victim was not present at the location,” a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, AIIMS Trauma Centre informed the police about a person named Rajkumar, a resident of Munirka, who had been brought in dead. His family was informed of the incident. The offending vehicle was identified as a Tata Nexon electric car.

Rajkumar, originally from Manipur, was employed as a delivery executive with an online quick-commerce firm. He is survived by his wife. At the time of the accident, he was on his way to the store in Masoodpur for work.

As per eyewitnesses, the offending car struck his electric scooter from behind in a rash and negligent manner, causing severe injuries to his head, ear, and nose. Notably, the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, the officer further said.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been identified and is being traced. Local enquiries are underway, and appropriate legal action is being taken as per law, police said.