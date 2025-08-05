Auto driver killed as DTC bus rams into multiple vehicles

NEW DELHI: A 63-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus allegedly lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am near Vijay Chowk red light in Laxmi Nagar. According to police, the bus driver may have suffered a medical emergency, possibly a heart attack, leading to the collision with a scooter, auto-rickshaw, and a car.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Heen, a resident of Ghaziabad, was declared brought dead at Hedgewar Hospital. “His body has been preserved for postmortem,” said a senior police officer. The bus driver, Narender (27), a resident of Noida, is being questioned. “His medical condition at the time of the crash is under investigation,” the officer added.

Eyewitnesses said the auto-rickshaw driver was waiting for passengers when the out-of-control bus hit several parked and moving vehicles at the spot.