DU sees higher female admissions than male since CUET rollout: Data

NEW DELHI: Since the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2022, Delhi University (DU) has consistently admitted more female students than male students to its undergraduate programmes, government data reveals.

For the academic years 2022–23, 2023–24, and 2024–25, the number of women admitted stood at 34,010, 36,126, and 39,242, respectively. In comparison, male admissions during the same years were 30,662, 32,425, and 33,124. Responding to a question in Parliament on whether CUET has negatively impacted the enrolment of girl students—especially from remote areas—the Ministry of Education stated that the trend has, in fact, been the opposite.

Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanta Majumdar said the number of female candidates appearing for CUET (UG) has steadily increased: from 4.29 lakh in 2022–23 to 5.13 lakh in 2023–24, and to 5.94 lakh in 2024–25. CUET, introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aims to ease the admission process and provide a common platform for students across the country.

From 90 participating institutions in its first year, CUET is now accepted by 240 universities, including Central, State, Deemed, and Private institutions. The growth in female enrolment is not limited to DU alone. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the number of girls enrolled in undergraduate programmes in Delhi-NCR rose from 4.09 lakh in 2020–21 to 4.91 lakh in 2022–23.

The data appears to counter concerns that CUET might pose a barrier for female students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, and instead indicates that the standardised admission format may have enhanced access to higher education. This year’s DU data continues the trend. In the first round of undergraduate admissions for 2025, 62,565 students confirmed their seats—34,014 of them female and 28,551 male.

Among the confirmed admissions are 949 single girl children and 143 orphan candidates, including 77 girls and 66 boys. The admissions were conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) based on CUET UG 2025 scores. DU officials said 16,126 students have frozen their seats, while 43,741 have opted for an upgrade.