First day, first show: Stormy session over Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: The first day of the monsoon session of Delhi Assembly witnessed stormy scenes with repeated altercations breaking out between treasury and opposition benches. BJP legislators accused the AAP of derailing discussions related to public issues while the opposition MLAs alleged that the government was misleading people.

Ruckus erupted during the discussion on Operation Sindoor, with CM Rekha Gupta hitting out at the opposition during her speech over ‘anti-India narratives’ while the AAP accused the BJP-led Centre of announcing ceasefire under the “US pressure”.

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, Gupta said, “These people do not love Bharat, but they love anti-national forces because they see their own reflection in them… if you listen to them, it feels like they are spokespersons for Pakistan... They do not trust their own army, their own prime minister but they trust foreign countries,” she said.

AAP’s Sanjeev Jha’s remarks against PM Modi irked the ruling dispensation with Speaker Vijender Gupta asking him to apologise. He was marshalled out for refusing to comply.

Uproar was witnessed during presentation of the Delhi School Education (Fee Regulation and Transparency) Bill, 2025, with the AAP demanding the bill be sent to the select committee for multi-party scrutiny. Their demand was rejected, following which AAP MLAs stormed the well of the House before staging walk out. LoP Atishi alleged that the BJP deliberately delayed the bill to benefit private schools.