Government plans to launch over 100 Arogya Mandirs by September

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has plans to establish over 100 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (UAAMs) between August and September 2025, officials said on Monday. They added that a total of 108 sites have been identified as feasible for setting up these clinics across various civic agencies.

“Of these, 53 sites fall under the Public Works Department (PWD), 38 under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), eight under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and nine are located on properties managed by the Directorate of Education (DoE),” a government document said.

Several existing Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) will be repurposed into UAAMs, and renovation work, including painting, plastering, waterproofing, tile work and installation of false ceilings, is underway by PWD. “Tenders have already been floated for repair and maintenance works. Besides upgrading current facilities, new clinics will also be constructed to meet the expansion targets,” officials said.