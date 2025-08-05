Opposition loves anti-national forces, not Bharat, says Rekha Gupta in Assembly

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday alleged that the opposition parties love anti-national forces but not Bharat and hailed PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while speaking in the Delhi Assembly during a debate on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

She said Operation Sindoor was a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack in which some women lost their loved ones, asserting that Prime Minister Modi played a huge role in protecting the dignity of “our sisters”. Hitting out at the Congress-led INDIA bloc, the chief minister said, “These people (Opposition) do not love Bharat, but they love anti-national forces because they see their own reflection in them.”

“The opposition parties came together to form INDIA bloc. The name is ‘INDIA’ but if you listen to them, it feels like they are spokespersons for Pakistan... Even in the Lok Sabha, many people raised questions on Operation Sindoor. They do not trust their own army, their own prime minister but they trust foreign countries,” she said. The Chief Minister also attacked the Congress over the issue of Partition.

“In 1947, your party (Congress) was in power. You took credit for India’s Independence but not for Partition. Why didn’t you take responsibility of 1962 Indo-China war?” the chief minister said.

Earlier, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday after he refused to apologise for making objectionable remarks during a discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Participating in the discussion on the motion to thank the prime minister, home minister and the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the two operations represent the new normal in response to terror attacks.

“After terrorist attacks, dossiers are not sent any longer; instead, the army is given a clear order to eliminate the enemy,” he said. Sood said those questioning the two operations should be tried under sedition charges. In his speech, Jha attacked the Centre for accepting the “ceasefire” during India-Pakistan military conflict and used words that the Speaker directed to be expunged from the records.

Speaker Vijender Gupta also asked Jha to tender an apology to the House. However, as Jha remained defiant, he was marshalled out in the direction of the Speaker. Jha hit out at the BJP, saying the decision of ceasefire was made by US President Trump and criticised the central government for accepting it.

“Operation Sindoor was an opportunity to teach a lesson to the enemy and take back the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the AAP MLA from Burari said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were massacred.