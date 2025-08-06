CM Rekha Gupta announces relaunch of U-Special buses for DU students to ease travel

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the revival of the iconic ‘U-Special’ bus service, once a vital mode of transport for students of Delhi University, with modern upgrades to make student commutes safer and more comfortable.

Addressing an event at the newly constructed academic block of the Social Centre School (Maurice Nagar), affiliated with Delhi University, the CM said the revamped U-Special buses will be equipped with air conditioning, LED lighting, and music systems.

“We are committed to providing a safe, dignified, and student-friendly transport system,” Gupta said.

First introduced in the 1970s under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), U-Special buses operated on routes connecting residential areas to college campuses, serving only students. The service was eventually discontinued in the 1990s as DTC’s fleet shrank due to the rise of private operators.

At the inauguration, Gupta lauded the transformation of the Social Centre School, established in 1947 for social service, into a modern four-storey building with 21 classrooms. She announced that the school would now be recognised to offer education up to Class 12.

In a significant proposal, the CM urged Delhi University to adopt select government schools. “University professors and students should regularly mentor schoolchildren. Become their elder siblings—guide and support them,” she said, calling for greater engagement between higher education and school systems. Gupta also pointed to a contradiction in public perception: while parents aspire to send their children to government colleges, they hesitate when it comes to government schools.

“This stems from outdated perceptions. Our government is determined to change that by transforming government schools to surpass private institutions,” she added.