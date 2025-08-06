Constable injured in attack during raid on bootlegger’s premises

NEW DELHI: A police constable sustained serious injuries after a team of cops was attacked by a group of people, including a bootlegger and his kin, during a raid in southeast Delhi’s Gautampuri, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday after Constable Lakhan of the Special Staff in the southeast district got a tip-off at around 7 pm about a large consignment of illicit liquor being stored at the residence of a habitual offender, Kailash (63), in Badarpur’s Gautampuri Phase 2.

Acting on the input, Inspector Rajinder Singh Dagar, in charge of the Special Staff, formed a team. Dressed in civil clothes, they reached the location around 8 pm. Constables Lakhan and Satbir first did a recce on the spot, during which they observed Kailash and another man selling liquor on the staircase of the house.

When the cops confronted them, Kailash allegedly incited the crowd by shouting, “Aaj ek do ko jaan se maar do tab dhanda theek chalega” (Kill one or two of them, and the business will pick up). Kailash, his wife Seeta, an associate named Sameer, a 17-year-old and others then reportedly attacked the police team with lathis and bricks.

Satbir was seriously injured in the attack and lost consciousness after receiving blows to his head and body. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, where he was declared unfit for giving a statement. Meanwhile, additional force was rushed to the spot to control the situation. While Kailash, Seeta, Sameer & the juvenile were nabbed, others managed to slip away. A case has been registered in this regard at the Badarpur police station.