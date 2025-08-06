Delivery man held for fleeing with Rs 55L of his employer, cash recovered

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old delivery man was arrested for allegedly fleeing with Rs 55 lakh belonging to his employer in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused, Narender Sharma, had previously worked with the complainant in 2013 but left the job due to family issues. In desperate need of money, he rejoined in March this year and allegedly plotted to steal a large sum. He was given Rs 55 lakh to deliver to a party but absconded with the money.

“An incident was reported on July 27 at Keshav Puram where the complainant, a property dealer with an office at Lawrence Road, stated that Narender Sharma, a resident of Haryana, was working with him as a delivery man,” a senior police officer said.

On July 24, Sharma was handed over Rs 55 lakh for a transaction related to the sale and purchase of property. He packed the cash in a bag and left the office, police said.

Later, he informed the complainant that the concerned party had not arrived. But when the complainant tried calling again, Sharma’s phone was switched off.

Police conducted search operations across Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. He was finally traced and nabbed from Delhi with the entire stolen cash, police said.