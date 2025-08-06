EC reply sought on plea for poll symbol allotment

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea filed by the Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh (ABJS), seeking the allotment of a common election symbol for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the ECI and granted it time to file its reply. The matter has been listed for hearing on August 19.

The party stated that it was established in 1951 and renamed in 1979, and has contested elections throughout its existence while applying for a symbol in accordance with electoral laws. The petitioner, represented by advocates Pranay Ranjan and Mrigank Prabhakar, said it participated in the 2024 assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh for which the common election symbol “sitar” was allotted to it.

The plea stated that a request was sent to the Election Commission of India on June 2, followed by a reminder on July 4, but both went unanswered. It urged the court to direct the ECI to respond and allot a symbol in a time-bound manner, citing its constitutional and statutory right to contest elections.