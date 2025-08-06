RSS to organise inclusive lecture series

NEW DELHI: With the first round of a lecture series scheduled from August 26 to 28 in Delhi, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat is expected to deliver a comprehensive inaugural address covering a wide range of contemporary topics — from Operation Sindoor to SIR and, possibly, the US stance on tariffs on India.
In a move aimed at inclusivity, the Sangh is extending invitations to prominent individuals from all religions — including Muslims, Christians and others — as well as officials from foreign embassies to attend and share their views during the lecture series being organised in Delhi.
The Sangh’s national chief of publicity, Sunil Ambekar, briefing the media on Tuesday, said the organisation is also reaching out to individuals from diverse ideological backgrounds as part of its inclusive approach to the planned lecture series, which will commence in Delhi and continue in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
“As part of the Sangh’s centenary year, we will engage in dialogue with prominent personalities from all sections of society. A three-day lecture will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on August 26, 27 and 28,” he said.
He added that the topic of the 100-year Sangh Yatra – New Horizon – will be discussed, along with the Sangh’s future plans in the broader interest of the nation and society.
“For the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a series of dialogues with all sections of society will be conducted through various programmes from the district level to the national level,” Ambekar said. He confirmed that the Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, will deliver the inaugural speech at the lecture series planned across the four major metros — New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai.
Ambekar said the three-day lecture at Vigyan Bhawan will include participation from 17 main categories and 138 sub-categories — including foreign ambassadors and leading figures from fields like economics, spirituality, education, language, sports, entrepreneurship and knowledge traditions. He said the discussions will reflect on the Sangh’s 100-year journey and its contributions, while also identifying areas where its volunteers must focus in future.
“The contribution of volunteers to the nation’s rising hopes and aspirations will be highlighted. To move towards a new horizon, we must go beyond colonial parameters of development and showcase the limitless capabilities of Indian society,” he stated.
The lecture series will also explore India’s global role and other pressing national issues. Written questions and public queries will be addressed on the third day of the Delhi event. Asked about discussions on SIR, Ambekar replied, “Everything relevant will be covered.” He confirmed that Muslim scholars will be invited, stressing that the Sangh’s vision is inclusive and rooted in India’s established traditions.