RSS to organise inclusive lecture series

NEW DELHI: With the first round of a lecture series scheduled from August 26 to 28 in Delhi, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat is expected to deliver a comprehensive inaugural address covering a wide range of contemporary topics — from Operation Sindoor to SIR and, possibly, the US stance on tariffs on India.

In a move aimed at inclusivity, the Sangh is extending invitations to prominent individuals from all religions — including Muslims, Christians and others — as well as officials from foreign embassies to attend and share their views during the lecture series being organised in Delhi.

The Sangh’s national chief of publicity, Sunil Ambekar, briefing the media on Tuesday, said the organisation is also reaching out to individuals from diverse ideological backgrounds as part of its inclusive approach to the planned lecture series, which will commence in Delhi and continue in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

“As part of the Sangh’s centenary year, we will engage in dialogue with prominent personalities from all sections of society. A three-day lecture will be held at Vigyan Bhawan on August 26, 27 and 28,” he said.

He added that the topic of the 100-year Sangh Yatra – New Horizon – will be discussed, along with the Sangh’s future plans in the broader interest of the nation and society.